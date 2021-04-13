A Southampton Town police officer and two passengers were injured when a marked town police vehicle skidded off the road and struck a tree Tuesday morning in Speonk, police said.

The collision occurred near the Raynor Country Day School on Montauk Highway just after 8 a.m., police said.

The identities of the officer and two passengers, both also members of service, were not immediately released by police, who said all three were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for "medical evaluation."

Additional details were not immediately available.