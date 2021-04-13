TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton Town police officer, two passengers hurt when police car hits tree in Speonk, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Southampton Town police officer and two passengers were injured when a marked town police vehicle skidded off the road and struck a tree Tuesday morning in Speonk, police said.

The collision occurred near the Raynor Country Day School on Montauk Highway just after 8 a.m., police said.

The identities of the officer and two passengers, both also members of service, were not immediately released by police, who said all three were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for "medical evaluation."

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

