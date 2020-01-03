TODAY'S PAPER
Two dead in Southern State Parkway crash in Islip, police say

An image from a New York State traffic

An image from a New York State traffic camera at Southern State Parkway and Sagtikos Parkway midday on Friday. Credit: 511ny.org

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Two people are dead in a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Islip, according to State Police.

Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a State Police spokesman, said in an interview that the crash, at about 10:20 a.m., involved one vehicle near Exit 41A of the parkway's westbound lanes.

"There's two people deceased and two people injured," he said.

Other details were not immediately available, he said.

The westbound Southern State Parkway is closed at Exit 41A, police said in a release.

Traffic on the westbound side of the parkway is being diverted onto the Sagtikos Parkway, Ahlgrim said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

