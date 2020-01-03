Two people are dead in a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Islip, according to State Police.

Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a State Police spokesman, said in an interview that the crash, at about 10:20 a.m., involved one vehicle near Exit 41A of the parkway's westbound lanes.

"There's two people deceased and two people injured," he said.

Other details were not immediately available, he said.

The westbound Southern State Parkway is closed at Exit 41A, police said in a release.

Traffic on the westbound side of the parkway is being diverted onto the Sagtikos Parkway, Ahlgrim said.

