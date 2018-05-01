A vehicle carrying three children crashed into the woods off the Southern State Parkway in the Lindenhurst/East Farmingdale area Tuesday night, seriously injuring one child, State Police said.

The children were in the backseat and their mother in the front passenger seat when her friend, another woman, lost control just before 6:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes near Wellwood Avenue, police said.

Several of the occupants had less serious injuries, police said, but details on how many were taken to the hospital were not immediately available.

Information on the seriously injured child was not immediately available Tuesday night as crash reconstruction investigators gathered details. The right and center lanes had been shut down until 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

State police said investigators are looking into whether the three children were safely and properly restrained in the vehicle.