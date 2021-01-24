TODAY'S PAPER
Brentwood man killed when vehicle hits trees along Southern State Parkway

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Brentwood man died following a single-car crash on the Southern State Parkway early Sunday, according to New York State Police.

Christopher Gutierrez, 21, was traveling east on the parkway near Exit 40 in West Islip at about 12:45 a.m. when his vehicle, a 2017 Subaru, left the road and struck the tree line, police said. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and State Police asked anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

