Southern Parkway partially blocked after plane crash, state authorities say
The right and center lanes of the westbound Southern Parkway between Routes 109 and 110 were closed after a small plane crashed in the woods on the side of the highway, according to a state transportation website.
A state trooper at the scene said no one died in the crash.
Traffic is jammed on the Southern State westbound of Route 109.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
