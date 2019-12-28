TODAY'S PAPER
Southern Parkway partially blocked after plane crash, state authorities say

The fuselage of a small plane can be

The fuselage of a small plane can be seen in the woods off the westbound Soutrhern State Parkway between Route 110 and Route 109 in Farmingdale on Saturday. Credit: Newsday/Steven Pfost

By Newsday Staff
The right and center lanes of the westbound Southern Parkway between Routes 109 and 110 were closed after a small plane crashed in the woods on the side of the highway, according to a state transportation website.

A state trooper at the scene said no one died in the crash.

Traffic is jammed on the Southern State westbound of Route 109.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

