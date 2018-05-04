TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Troopers: Westbound parkway reopens after truck hits overpass

State troopers were called to the westbound Southern

State troopers were called to the westbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 43 after a tractor trailer struck the bridge overpass. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

All westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway were reopened Friday morning in Central Islip, State Police said.

The lanes had been closed after a tractor trailer slammed into an overpass at 8:49 p.m. Thursday on the Manhattan Boulevard Bridge between exits 43A and 44 in Central Islip, troopers said.

No one was hurt, they said.

Large commercial vehicles, such as tractor trailers, are prohibited on the parkway because of the lower clearance of the overpasses.

The crash was reminiscent of a similar crash last month, when a coach bus full of Huntington High school students struck an overpass on the same parkway at Exit 18 in Nassau County. The roof of the bus, which was carrying 44 people, was sheared off. Several people were injured.

It was unclear why the crash Thursday had occurred. Police were investigating.

With William Murphy

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast for Weather: Partly sunny, rain possible later
A scene from the movie Animated feature film comes to LI for one day
Demonstrators protest the proposed Heartland and Greybarn projects Civic groups join forces to protest projects
Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve covers nearly 1,500 This LI village comes with ‘coastal lifestyle’
Volunteer firefighters from the Brentwood Fire Department work 21 displaced after fire destroys home, officials say
A fifth-grader opting out of the state math Survey: Math opt-outs on LI top 46 percent