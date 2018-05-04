All westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway were reopened Friday morning in Central Islip, State Police said.

The lanes had been closed after a tractor trailer slammed into an overpass at 8:49 p.m. Thursday on the Manhattan Boulevard Bridge between exits 43A and 44 in Central Islip, troopers said.

No one was hurt, they said.

Large commercial vehicles, such as tractor trailers, are prohibited on the parkway because of the lower clearance of the overpasses.

The crash was reminiscent of a similar crash last month, when a coach bus full of Huntington High school students struck an overpass on the same parkway at Exit 18 in Nassau County. The roof of the bus, which was carrying 44 people, was sheared off. Several people were injured.

It was unclear why the crash Thursday had occurred. Police were investigating.

With William Murphy