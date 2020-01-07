TODAY'S PAPER
State Police identify 3 killed in Southern State Parkway crash

State Police investigate a fatal crash that occurred

State Police investigate a fatal crash that occurred around 10:20 a.m. Friday on the westbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 41A in Islip. Credit: Stringer News

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
State Police have identified four victims of a single-car crash Friday morning on the Southern State Parkway that they said left two Hempstead residents and one Westbury man dead.

"The driver of a 2015 Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed west on the Southern State Parkway" when, State Police said, he lost control of the car and struck a tree in the center median.

The driver, Ismael Jefferson, 22, of Hempstead was killed, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Passengers Tony Porter, 22, of Westbury and Ja-Asia Hasty, 19, of Hempstead, also were killed in the 10:20 a.m. crash in the westbound lanes near Exit 41A in Islip.

A fourth passenger, Ty-Jeneyah Cruz, 21, of Hempstead, was injured and hospitalized, the release said.

The fatal crash closed all westbound lanes on the parkway for about four hours on Friday, officials said.

