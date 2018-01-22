Costs for damages left by a ruptured water pipe to parts of Southold Town Hall are still being assessed but could be as high as $200,000, officials said.

A pipe for the building’s fire suppression system burst on Jan. 7 due to record-low temperatures and flooded the ground floor, causing damage in the east building of Town Hall, said Jeff Standish, the town’s public works director.

The town had to close several offices, including the Tax Receiver’s office, on Jan. 8 during one of the final days for residents to file first-half property taxes.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said recently that the town is expecting repairs to cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

A map of the damage submitted by Standish shows that about 11 office spaces and areas on the building’s east side sustained water damage, including the public works office, four town assessor’s offices and the town’s data processing office, among others.

Standish said that several color printers and work stations were also damaged in the flooding and are estimated to cost several thousand dollars to replace.

Some of the east building repairs include the ceiling in the corridor and removal and replacement of wallboards in the area. Wallboards in several assessor offices and other town offices in that section of Town Hall will also need replacing, according to a map of the damages provided by the town’s public works department.

Russell said almost all damage costs except a $10,000 deductible will be covered by the town’s insurance carrier, Princeton, New Jersey-based American Alternative Insurance Corp.

Standish said Ronkonkoma-based disaster recovery company Belfor Property Restoration is handling the repairs, which include replacing Sheetrock, insulating the town’s attic and fixing water-damaged electrical lines.

Renovations are underway, and officials are expected to reoccupy that section of Town Hall within two weeks, Russell said.