Southold Town Hall sustained water damage, officials said

The Main Road building took on about two inches of water over the weekend. Most offices are expected to reopen Tuesday.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com
Southold Town Hall is closed Monday after the building sustained significant water damage from a burst frozen pipe, officials said.

The ground in the east portion of the Main Road building took on about two inches of water and the ceiling was damaged, according to Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell. He said after a pipe in the fire suppression system froze and burst on Sunday.

“The sprinkler system froze and broke,” Russell said on Monday. “We’re going through the equipment now to see what works. The carpet is wet, we had shop vacs going all night.”

The Justice Court, clerk’s office, supervisor’s office and tax receiver’s office, all located on the west side of town hall, should be open by Tuesday, he said. The tax assessor’s office sustained worse damage and will take longer to reopen, he said. Town officials will discuss options to temporarily relocate that office.

All other town facilities not located at town hall will be open on Monday, he said.

