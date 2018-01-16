TODAY'S PAPER
Southside Hospital upgrades emergency room, creates more parking

The Bay Shore facility will spend at least $112 million to renovate its ER, add cardiac labs and expand lots to ease downtown parking.

Southside Hospital's emergency room expansion, seen on Jan.

Southside Hospital's emergency room expansion, seen on Jan. 10, 2018, is part of a $112 million renovation. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Rachelle Blidner
Southside Hospital visitors will find a larger emergency room, shorter wait times and easier parking with a redevelopment worth at least $112 million, officials said.

The Bay Shore hospital is expanding its emergency room fivefold, adding inpatient services and creating nearly 200 parking spaces to keep up with its growing number of patients, hospital officials said.

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

