Riverhead Town police shut down traffic in both directions on roads leading to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton after an auto accident Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

It was unclear whether there were serious injuries in the 3:37 p.m. accident on Splish Splash Drive, police said, but initial reports said a car was overturned.

Police shut down traffic from Edwards Avenue to Route 58 while investigating the crash.

The crash happened outside the water park, where general manager Michael Bengtson was directing traffic leaving the park just before its 6 p.m. closing.

He said two vehicles crashed and two medevac helicopters had been on scene. The park's paramedics rushed out to help Riverhead ambulance emergency rescuers, Bengtson, but he did not know details of any injuries.

Riverhead ambulance officials could not be immediately reached Tuesday evening. Other details from police were not immediately available.