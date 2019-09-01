TODAY'S PAPER
Cops arrest Queens man accused of bringing BB gun at Splish Splash Water Park

A Queens man attempted to enter Splish Splash

A Queens man attempted to enter Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton with a BB gun that appeared to be a handgun, police said.  Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police Dept.

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A Queens man accused of bringing a BB gun that looked like a Glock handgun to a Suffolk County water park was arrested Sunday, Riverhead Town police said. 

Shemari McKenzie, 21, of Laurelton, surrendered to authorities about an hour and a half after the police responded at 12:33 p.m. to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton for a report of someone with a weapon, police said. 

As the suspect attempted to enter the park, an employee who was checking his backpack saw what appeared to be a handgun, police said. The suspect took his bag and attempted to leave, as Splish Splash security followed him and called 911, police said. 

The suspect fled and ran through the park's parking lot and jumped over a fence, police said. Several officers responded to the scene, and a police K-9 from the Riverhead police and a Suffolk County police helicopter assisted in the search. Officers from the state police and Suffolk sheriff also responded. 

When McKenzie surrendered to police he had the backpack with the weapon inside, police said. The BB gun looked like a Glock handgun, police said. 

McKenzie was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental authority, a misdemeanor.

