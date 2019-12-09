Joseph Conway, the Mineola-based criminal defense attorney who once represented former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, is expected to testify Monday at the trial of ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, accused of conspiring to cover-up Burke's 2012 beating of a prisoner in a police precinct.

Conway, before going into private practice, was a federal prosecutor for 14 years, serving as the Long Island criminal division chief in the U.S. attorney's office. Conway represented Burke when the former chief of department pleaded guilty in 2016 to beating Christopher Loeb.

Loeb had stolen from Burke's police vehicle a duffel bag containing sex toys, pornography, Viagra, his gun belt and ammunition. Burke was later sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for the assault and cover-up.

Both Spota and his co-defendant Christopher McPartland, a top Spota aide as the chief of the DA's government corruption bureau, are standing trial after pleading not guilty to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Conway, in the fifth week of the Spota-McPartland trial, is expected to be questioned by federal prosecutors about at least one conversation he may have had with Spota in 2015, after the then-DA called him to inquire about news that federal authorities had reopened their investigation into the Loeb beating.

Lt. James Hickey, the former boss of the criminal intelligence detectives who participated with Burke in the Loeb beating, testified earlier in the trial that he conspired — with the knowledge of Spota, McPartland, Burke and Chief William Madigan — to keep his detectives from telling the truth about the assault.

The defense has painted Hickey as a mentally unstable alcoholic and serial philanderer. Citing an October, 2015 hospital stay in which Hickey experienced hallucinations and delusions, the defense contends he may have suffered delusions beforehand and probably imagined scenarios he described during his testimony.

The lawyers have also accused Hickey, who pleaded guilty to his own role in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing, of lying about their clients to ensure favorable consideration from the U.S. attorney's office — and little or no prison time — in exchange for his testimony.

Spota and McPartland's defense attorneys — Alan Vinegrad and Larry Krantz, respectively — also have said their clients couldn't have conspired to cover-up the assault because Burke never admitted he beat Loeb to them.

When Hickey testified, he described a meeting between Spota, McPartland, Burke and himself on June 4, 2015, in Spota's first-floor Hauppauge office. There, he said, the then-DA grilled him on who had "flipped" after the group learned the federal civil rights probe into the Loeb beating had restarted.

Hickey said Spota said to him: "Somebody's talking. You better find out fast, if it's not too late."

According to Hickey, McPartland told Spota: "Call Joe Conway. Conway has all the lawyers corralled and he will know if somebody's talking."

After leaving a voicemail for Conway, then Burke's attorney, Hickey said Spota turned to him and asked: "Who do you think flipped?"

Phone records compiled by an FBI agent into charts and submitted as evidence at the trial, show a call of one minute or less at 12:54 p.m. from the executive offices of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to Conway. Conway's phone is then used to call Spota's cellphone at 1:31 p.m. and there is a connection for a minute or less, according to the chart. At 1:45 p.m., the phone inside the office of top Spota aide Emily Constant is used to call Conway's cellphone and it's connected for seven minutes, according to the chart.

Hickey said he learned from Burke via Conway on Oct. 15, 2015, that one of his intelligence detectives, Kenneth Bombace, who participated in the Loeb beating with Burke, had testified before the federal grand jury investigating the beating.

On that day, Hickey said he met with Burke in the parking lot of St. Patrick Church in Smithtown. There, he said, Burke said Conway had told him that Bombace had appeared before the grand jury.

Asked by prosecutor Lara Treinis Gatz how he felt knowing Conway knew that Bombace had testified at a grand jury, which is supposed to be secret, Hickey said: “I wasn’t surprised.”

Hickey said Burke told him to tell his intelligence detectives that “all the feds had were phone records and Ed Jenks, Bombace's attorney, had told Conway at the conclusion of Bombace’s testimony, ‘They’re done with my client now.’ ”