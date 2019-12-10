This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

The federal government and defense both rested their cases Tuesday in the obstruction trial against ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former anti-corruption unit chief Christopher McPartland, after five weeks of testimony.

Both defendants told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack that they didn't wish to testify at their trial in Central Islip.

The jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the case Wednesday morning.

Before resting, the prosecution called attorney Joseph Conway as one of its last witnesses.

Conway represented former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke when he pleaded guilty in 2016 to a prisoner assault that also is at the heart of allegations in Spota and McPartland's trial.

Conway testified that Burke had wanted everyone to know at the time of his guilty plea that he wasn't cooperating with federal prosecutors.

The government has alleged Spota and McPartland tried to help cover up Burke's 2012 assault of a prisoner in a police precinct.

Conway took the witness stand under a government subpoena and recalled a "media storm" when Burke pleaded guilty in February 2016 in connection with the case involving Christopher Loeb, a now-recovering heroin addict who broke into Burke's department vehicle and stole a duffel bag.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Inside the bag were items including Burke's gun belt, ammunition, sex toys, police union cards with his name on them, pornography and Viagra, testimony showed.

"Mr. Burke wanted to make sure they knew he was a stand-up guy and that he is not talking to anybody," Conway testified, referencing his client's feelings at the time of his plea about Spota, McPartland and the media covering the case.

Burke served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Spota and McPartland say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because he never admitted his guilt to them.

Conway, who served as the Long Island criminal division chief in the U.S. attorney's office during a prior 14-year stint as a federal prosecutor, testified he wouldn't advise a client to plead guilty unless he had reviewed the evidence and discussed the case with his client.

He said he got inquiries from Spota and McPartland about Burke after his arrest when Burke was an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Conway said they would ask: "How is he doing? How is he holding up?"

The Mineola-based attorney also recalled getting a call from Spota on June 4, 2015.

Spota, he said, had a question for him regarding a federal investigation into Loeb's beating on Dec. 14, 2012.

"He wanted to know why, how this investigation was back on," Conway testified during questioning by prosecutor Nicole Boeckmann.

Star prosecution witness James Hickey, a retired police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to taking part in the alleged cover-up attempt and is awaiting sentencing, previously testified to being present at a meeting in Spota's office on that same date.

Hickey said Spota grilled him on who had "flipped" after the group learned the federal civil rights probe into the Loeb beating had restarted.

Hickey said Spota said to him: "Somebody's talking. You better find out fast, if it's not too late."

According to Hickey, McPartland told Spota: "Call Joe Conway. Conway has all the lawyers corralled and he will know if somebody's talking."

After leaving a voicemail for Conway, Hickey said Spota turned to him and asked: "Who do you think flipped?"

Phone records compiled by an FBI agent into charts and submitted as evidence at the trial showed a call of one minute or less at 12:54 p.m. from the executive offices of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to Conway.

Conway's phone was then used to call Spota's cellphone at 1:31 p.m. and there was a connection for a minute or less, according to the chart.

At 1:45 p.m., the phone inside the office of Spota's former chief deputy, Emily Constant, was used to call Conway's cellphone and connected for seven minutes, according to the chart.

Conway also said Tuesday that when he spoke to Spota on that day in June 2015, he said he told Spota that the feds might be looking into anyone who obstructed the first federal probe into Loeb's case.

The defense attorney said he told the then-district attorney that he also thought the federal probe might have something to do with the prosecution of John Oliva.

Oliva pleaded guilty to official misconduct after an investigation by Spota's office into whether the now-retired detective was leaking confidential information to the media.

A former Suffolk prosecutor, Spiros Moustakas, previously testified that Spota spent a lot of time in 2014 listening to Oliva's wiretapped phone calls.

Moustakas said Spota was especially interested in calls involving people including a Newsday journalist who had written articles viewed as negative for Burke.

Moustakas said “officer safety” was the reason cited on the 2014 wiretap application related to the Oliva probe, with Spota signing it before a judge authorized it.

That July, authorities questioned Oliva and he pleaded guilty two months later to the misdemeanor charge.

Spota said publicly then that Oliva’s actions had jeopardized officers closing in on two robbery suspects in January 2014.

Conway also testified Tuesday that he spoke to McPartland while he was representing Burke, saying he had separate cases at the time that involved the Suffolk district attorney's office.

The witness said McPartland brought up the Burke case a number of times during the summer and fall of 2015, asking Conway what was happening and what evidence federal prosecutors had.

Conway said he learned the federal investigation into the Loeb case was back on after another attorney, Ed Jenks, attended the unveiling of a judge's portrait at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

The witness said Jenks called him later and shared that he'd learned that the probe was active and federal prosecutors were "zeroing in" on Jenks' client, Det. Kenneth Bombace.

Bombace previously testified during the trial that he took part in assaulting Loeb along with Burke and two other detectives.

Conway said that information from Jenks kick-started an information-seeking mission on his part.

"I made as many calls as I could to see if anyone else had been contacted," he said.

Conway also described Suffolk police union officials contacting him in the spring of 2013, before Burke hired him. He said gave them a list of a dozen lawyers who take federal cases on Long Island.

Conway recalled speaking to Noel DiGerolamo and Lou Tutone of the PBA, but said he didn't have a prior relationship with police unions.

The witness also told Boeckmann he frequently speaks with other attorneys while representing someone in a criminal case.

"I'm trying to get as much information as I can," Conway said. "The more information I can gather, the better I can represent my client."

The attorney said he attended only one day of the suppression hearing in Loeb's case in state court, but that William Madigan — then Suffolk chief of detectives — went each day.

Madigan was "our eyes and ears" at the hearing, Conway said, adding: "We spoke on a daily basis."

Hickey, the key prosecution witness, previously testified that Madigan — now retired — also was part of trying to cover up Burke's assault of Loeb, along with Spota, McPartland, Burke and himself.

Retired Suffolk police Det. Anthony Leto previously testified that he took part in Burke's beating and lied about it while testifying in that 2013 suppression hearing.

Leto, a cooperating federal witness, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Leto said in his testimony that he lied because he didn't want to admit his guilt or "rat" on his friends. He said Madigan praised him after he testified falsely during Loeb's hearing.

Later Tuesday, Conway told Spota’s attorney, Alan Vinegrad, during a cross-examination that he explained the federal obstruction statute to Spota during their call on June 4, 2015.

“We discussed what the statute was,” the witness said, adding that he told Spota it was a broad statute.

Conway said there are differences in state and federal law that even a prosecutor such as Spota wouldn’t be familiar with because he’d never worked in the federal system.

The defense attorney said he also told Spota during that call that “the feds were looking at the police unions” as part of their investigation.

He said he also believed at the time of their conversation that the federal probe “might have heated up … based on the prosecution of John Oliva.”

Conway added he had information that the feds “were not happy about it” about the prosecution of Oliva, whom Burke pulled off a federal gang task force in 2012.

The witness also told Vinegrad that there was nothing improper about that the call that day or other conversations he had with Spota about the federal investigation.

Conway said he had asked Burke in mid-2015, after he knew the federal probe into the Loeb beating was reopened, to create a timeline for him.

The defense attorney said the timeline Burke created included a denial of beating Loeb and a “detailed explanation” about why federal officials were retaliating against him.

Conway also told Vinegrad that Spota never told him what Burke should or shouldn’t say if Burke was interviewed by the government.

The witness said he didn’t believe McPartland asked anything improper when the two spoke of the federal probe when McPartland made casual inquiries during discussions of other cases Conway was defending in state court in Suffolk.