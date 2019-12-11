This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler and Bridget Murphy. It was written by Murphy.

A determination to keep Suffolk Police Chief James Burke out of jail after the top uniformed cop assaulted a shackled prisoner led Thomas Spota to abandon his duty as district attorney and become the leader of a three-year conspiracy bent on protecting his loyal protégé, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Spota and co-defendant Christopher McPartland, who led Spota's anti-corruption unit, abused their power and the trust Suffolk residents put in them, becoming criminals to protect a member of their inner circle, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz told jurors.

"They were the law, so they believed they were untouchable, but they were wrong," she added while launching into a detailed closing argument at the pair's obstruction trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Prosecutors say Spota and McPartland orchestrated a cover-up scheme to try to conceal Burke's December 2012 assault on prisoner Christopher Loeb at Suffolk's Fourth Precinct station after Loeb burglarized his police vehicle.

But the former Suffolk prosecutors maintain their innocence and contend they couldn't have been part of a cover-up because Burke never confessed his guilt to them before admitting to his crimes in court.

In a February 2016 guilty plea, Burke admitted to beating Loeb and trying to cover it up after Loeb took what prosecutors dubbed Burke's "party bag" from his vehicle.

The Police Athletic League duffel bag had items in it that included his gun belt, ammunition, cigars, sex toys, pornography and Viagra, according to testimony.

Burke served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Spota, Gatz explained, became "the CEO or president of the conspiracy," enlisting his right-hand man McPartland as the "chief operating officer," while star prosecution witness James Hickey took the role of "middle management."

Three of Hickey's detectives from the criminal intelligence unit he commanded became the conspiracy's "worker bees" after taking part in Loeb's assault with Burke — the guys "in the trenches taking their orders from the top," Gatz said.

The orders, she said, were about "keeping their mouths shut" as Hickey bore the weight of the conspiracy on his back.

The federal prosecutor tried to demonstrate the strength of the bond between Spota and Burke by first rewinding four decades to when Burke was a teenager who became the star witness in a murder trial that Burke was prosecuting.

Gatz then pointed out how Spota advocated for Burke when he got into trouble as a Suffolk cop in the early 1990s, acting as his lawyer in connection with internal disciplinary charges that ended with the finding that Burke was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer.

Spota knew, Gatz said, that Burke in 1993 had a sexual relationship with a prostitute who used and sold drugs and at one point, had possession of his service weapon.

But Burke's "checkered past" didn't stop Spota from defending Burke in 2011 as Burke sought to become chief of department in County Executive-Elect Steve Bellone's administration, Gatz said.

When an anonymous letter tried to discourage Bellone from promoting Burke to the role, warning Burke frequented prostitutes and one had stolen his gun, Spota wrote his own letter in response and Burke got the job, the prosecutor told jurors.

"Tom Spota has a history of protecting and covering up for Jimmy Burke," Gatz said.

After becoming chief, Burke — who had already been Spota's chief investigator for a decade — then joined the district attorney and McPartland to become one of "the three most powerful men in Suffolk County," Gatz added.

Anyone who crossed any member of the trio became an enemy of all of them and retaliation was "sure to follow," according to the prosecutor.

She said the cover-up of Burke's crimes was an effort "to protect their fiefdom" as a federal investigation into beating allegations made by Loeb "threatened to destroy all they had worked for and accomplished."

Gatz also tried to demonstrate close ties between Burke and McPartland, calling them "best friends" who would "golf together, drink together, vacation together" and answer each other's calls by using an expletive.

The prosecutor said Burke talked to McPartland six times after beating Loeb on Dec. 12, 2014, alleging Burke told McPartland what he had done because McPartland was in a position to help him cover it up — which she said he did.

Gatz told jurors that phone records show McPartland called Spota that day, alleging that McPartland filled Spota in Loeb's beating, before the group went into "full damage control mode" to protect Burke.

She said the fact that McPartland's specialized unit took on Loeb's larceny case showed McPartland was in on the cover-up from the beginning.

Gatz also disparaged the testimony of former Spota chief deputy Emily Constant, saying her contention that she forgot to follow an order from Spota to transfer the case out of McPartland's unit before a special prosecutor took over was "fiction."

The prosecutor said the testimony of Spiros Moustakas, who worked in McPartland's unit and to whom McPartland assigned Loeb's case, showed Spota never ordered the case transferred.

Moustakas recalled seeing Spota as he headed into a grand jury proceeding in Loeb's case and Spota didn't question why Moustakas was still handling the matter, Gatz said.

She also recalled Moustakas' testimony about a February 2013 meeting in Spota's office that included Constant and McPartland after Loeb's lawyer told Moustakas in court that her client had been assaulted in police custody.

Loeb's lawyer had given Moustakas legal paperwork that included a written demand for the names of any witnesses to Burke's assault on Loeb, Gatz recalled.

But the prosecutor said the document sparked a reaction from Spota and McPartland that she said was more like that of "criminal defense attorneys" than prosecutors.

Gatz further recalled Moustakas' testimony that Spota asked if there were video cameras or a sign-in book at the precinct, before McPartland replied that everyone would remember Burke was there because he was the chief.

The defendants, she said, were trying to figure out how to defend Burke from allegations they knew were true.

Later, there was no mention of any assault allegations in an affidavit that Spota's office crafted while seeking a special prosecutor for Loeb's case, Gatz pointed out.

Closing statements continue Wednesday afternoon.