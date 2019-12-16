A federal jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday in the case of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a chief aide, who are charged with obstructing an investigation into the beating of a suspect by ex-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip is expected to spend an hour-and-a-half instructing the jury hearing the case against Spota and Christopher McPartland, the former head of his corruption unit. Deliberations in the case are expected to begin shortly after Azrack's charge.

Monday marks start of the sixth week in the trial of Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, who are each charged with four felonies: conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and obstruct an official proceeding; witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding; obstruction of justice; and accessory after the fact of deprivation of a person’s civil rights.

The case revolves around their alleged attempt to cover up Burke's beating of Christopher Loeb following Loeb's theft of a duffle bag from Burke's police SUV in 2012. The bag contained a box of cigars, a gun belt, ammunition, adult pornography, sex toys, and Viagra.

Burke was Spota's former chief investigator and longtime protégé.

Defense attorneys Alan Vinegrad, for Spota and Larry Krantz, for McPartland, contend the government’s case rests solely on the credibility of the former head of the District Attorney’s detective unit, James Hickey, who they say has a dubious past.

Hickey, the key prosecution witness, acknowledged during his testimony that the stress of keeping silent the three detectives who participated in the Loeb beating led in 2013 to his hospitalization for pancreatitis and alcoholism, and in 2015 for hallucinations and delusions. Hickey also acknowledged that he was cited by a judge and the police department’s internal affairs unit in connection with beating a suspect in an unrelated case, and lying about it.

But Hickey and federal prosecutors have maintained that his mind has been clear except for, what they termed, those brief events, and they argue his detailed recounting of Spota and McPartland’s role in covering up for Burke is accurate.

Eastern District federal prosecutors Nicole Boeckmann and Lara Treinis Gatz have said they have also supported Hickey’s testimony with dozens of witnesses, and calendar entries, e-mails and phone records.

Both defense attorneys assert that their clients could not have covered up for Burke because he never admitted to them that he had beaten Loeb, and to the contrary insisted he hadn’t done so.

“This is a coverup? This is obstruction? Nonsense,” Vinegrad said in his summation.

But in her rebuttal argument to the jury Thursday, Boeckmann said: “This was a reprehensible crime…. A prisoner was beaten… and the DA and the chief of the government corruption bureau… They were the people charged with making sure that justice was served…. and they did just the opposite. They violated their oath; they broke the law.”

Azrack is expected to deliver her instructions to the jury, known as a charge, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.