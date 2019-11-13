The jury has been selected that will decide whether former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a chief aide broke the law in a failed bid to protect the county’s top cop from prosecution for his own crimes.

The panel of 12 jurors and 6 alternates, picked from a pool of about 400 people, is expected to hear opening statements Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the federal government’s case against Spota and Christopher McPartland, his former anti-corruption unit chief.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to four felony counts.

An indictment accuses them of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of a handcuffed burglary suspect’s civil rights after his police beating.

Jury selection concluded Wednesday after a final round of picking that began a day earlier in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Court proceedings Wednesday began with a pool of 67 possible jurors, before questioning by attorneys for the prosecution and defense, along with U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack, narrowed the field.

Prosecutors say Spota and McPartland tried to cover up then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke’s December 2012 assault on Christopher Loeb, who stole a duffel bag from Burke’s police vehicle that had a gun belt, magazines of ammunition, a box of cigars, sex toys and pornography inside it.

The indictment also alleges the defendants, Burke and others used intimidation and threats to pressure one or more witnesses, including co-conspirators, not to cooperate with a federal probe into the assault, and to provide false information and withhold information from authorities and the grand jury.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jury selection began weeks ago with potential panelists answering a 45-question survey that included queries about whether each had any connection to possible witnesses or figures in the case.

The questionnaire also had queries about mental illness and alcohol abuse, with the judge indicating Tuesday that "major testimony in the case" will come from people who had "problems" with alcohol.

The defendants have been free on $500,000 bond each since their arraignments in October 2017.

If convicted, each would face up to 20 years in prison, but likely would receive less severe punishments.

Prosecutors have said two former Suffolk police department members, whom they haven’t named, are cooperating with the government after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

The U.S. attorney’s office has said prosecution witnesses will include current and former law enforcement officials who will detail the Loeb assault and the “long-standing and far-reaching obstruction of justice conspiracy” that the defendants spearheaded with Burke and others.

But Alan Vinegrad, Spota’s attorney, and Larry Krantz, McPartland’s attorney, contend Burke never admitted to their clients he had assaulted Loeb.

They claim Burke, in fact, “vociferously denied it” — negating the government’s theory that both defendants knew Burke was guilty and tried to help him conceal it.

In November 2016, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison for beating Loeb, then a heroin addict who lived in Smithtown, before orchestrating an elaborate scheme to try to cover his actions.

Burke served almost all of his prison sentence before his release last year to a halfway house.

As Spota’s longtime protégé, Burke served as Spota’s chief investigator before becoming Suffolk’s police chief in 2012.

Sources previously said Burke isn’t expected to testify at Spota and McPartland's trial.