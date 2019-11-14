This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides, Christopher McPartland, used their power and influence to orchestrate a cover up to protect a "crooked cop" and "thought they were above the law," a government attorney said Thursday as the federal trial of the ex-prosecutors got underway.

"We are here today because nobody is above the law," Assistant U.S. Attorney Justina Geraci also told jurors in her opening statement in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Spota and McPartland were "two corrupt lawyers" who violated their positions of trust to keep former Police Chief James Burke from going to jail after he beat up a heroin addict who broke into his department vehicle and stole “personally embarrassing items," the prosecutor added.

But the cover up fell apart after three years, and police intelligence unit officers who saw the December 2012 beating of Christopher Loeb inside a police precinct eventually told the truth, Geraci said.

Spota and McPartland, his anti-corruption chief, used their “power, authority, influence and position of trust as top prosecutors in Suffolk County all to protect their corrupt friend," the prosecutor also told the jury.

“They believed that they were untouchable — that they could do whatever they wanted and get away with it," Geraci said of the defendants and Burke.

“This trial is not just about a crooked cop … this trial is about how Burke’s closest friends defended him and covered up for him instead of doing their jobs and holding crooked cop Jimmy Burke accountable," Geraci added.

Together, she said, the trio of friends "were the three most powerful men in Suffolk County" for nearly 15 years.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, are standing trial on four felony charges and maintain their innocence.

An indictment accuses them of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of the civil rights of Loeb, then 26, after his police beating.

Prosecutors have alleged Spota and McPartland tried to cover up Burke's assault of Loeb after he stole a duffel bag from Burke’s police vehicle that had a gun belt, magazines of ammunition, a box of cigars, sex toys and pornography inside it.

The indictment also alleges the defendants, Burke and others used intimidation and threats to pressure one or more witnesses, including co-conspirators, not to cooperate with a federal probe into the assault, and to provide false information and withhold information from authorities and the grand jury.

But Alan Vinegrad, Spota’s attorney, and Larry Krantz, McPartland’s attorney, contend Burke never admitted to their clients he had assaulted Loeb.

They claim Burke, in fact, “vociferously denied it” — negating the government’s theory that both defendants knew Burke was guilty and tried to help him conceal it.

In November 2016, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison for beating Loeb and orchestrating an elaborate scheme to try to cover up his actions.

Burke, who was Spota's chief investigator before becoming police chief, served almost all of his prison sentence before his release last year to home confinement.

Geraci also told jurors Thursday that when Burke realized his duffel had been stolen from his vehicle on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, he made a call to McPartland and another to police Lt. James Hickey, then commanding officer of the police force's intelligence unit.

She said Burke wanted help getting his duffel back, and it "was not good news" for him that Suffolk police already had arrested Loeb and his friends and recovered the stolen property.

The duffel, or "party bag," also contained Burke's Viagra prescription and he soon "trampled" into the crime scene and seized his property back, Geraci said.

Burke then went to a police precinct and beat up Loeb, before McPartland and Spota went into damage control mode with McPartland's bureau at the district attorney's office taking control of the "basic theft case" despite specializing in corruption prosecutions, she added.

Spota and McPartland then enlisted Hickey and another high-ranking department official to keep other police force members in line, so no one would report that Burke had beaten Loeb, Geraci said.

Hickey, whose unit Burke considered his "palace guard," was tasked with silencing the unit officers who witnessed the assault, the federal prosecutor alleged Thursday.

William Madigan — then chief of detectives — also was enlisted to make sure Hickey did his job, Geraci said.

But Loeb's lawyer took the beating allegations public, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office began probing the case for any civil rights violations, the prosecutor told jurors.

Six months later, the issuing of federal subpoenas set off a flurry of calls between the defendants and Burke, who rushed back from a fishing trip for a meeting with them at Spota's home — a meeting focused on thwarting the probe, Geraci said.

McPartland helped craft a story about Loeb being a "junkie thief" who fabricated his tale of an assault — a story, Geraci also said, that became "the same script" everyone was supposed to stick to.

More meetings followed, in bars, parking lots and homes, according to federal prosecutor, who said the obstruction probe did stall for a while, with one cop committing perjury in an effort to stick to the story about a lying junkie.

But in 2015, the federal probe was reopened and investigators also began looking into not only Burke's actions but whether there had been an cover up, Geraci told jurors.

Spota was furious, she said, that one of the "palace guard" had become a "rat."

The detective who committed perjury later pleaded guilty and got immunity from prosecution before testifying before the grand jury — a move that kickstarted the case against Spota and McPartland, Geraci said.

The prosecutor said phone records will provide a road map for how the conspiracy unfolded, and that jurors also will hear that Burke forked over $25,000 to McPartland to help with his legal expenses.

Hickey will testify and explain how cops faced ruined careers and destroyed lives if they didn't lie for Burke, Geraci said.

Hickey, whom the defendants considered "the best person to make sure nobody cooperated with the federal investigation" was hospitalized twice after drinking heavily during each of the federal probes, the prosecutor said.

She said the former police lieutenant is cooperating now because he knows what he did to further the coverup is wrong.

The defendants have been free on $500,000 bond each since their arraignments in October 2017. Each would face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, but likely would receive less severe punishments.

McPartland's lawyer later attacked the prosecution's case in his opening statement by saying the allegations rest on one key witness who has serious alcohol and psychological problems.

Krantz said Hickey, the former police lieutenant, is testifying "to save himself" and "is hoping to avoid going to jail."

The defense attorney told jurors that Hickey in 2013 had to be hospitalized for several days and was drinking a bottle of wine and half a bottle or more of vodka every day.

Later, in October 2015, Hickey was hospitalized again and "was experiencing days of delusions, hallucinations and paranoia" while also "being violent and seeing people who were not there," McPartland's lawyer added.

But Hickey is the only government witness who had direct conversations with McPartland, Krantz said, adding that the witness' recall won't be buttressed by any tape recordings, videos or text messages.

Prosecutors didn't get Hickey's medical records until this year, when their case already was built on "a corroded foundation," Krantz added.

He said the government's case is based on "guilt by association," a belief that McPartland "must have been in on the crime" because he and Burke were buddies.

But he said Burke lied to McPartland about what happened with Loeb, with Burke claiming federal investigation was retaliation after he withdrew Suffolk cops from a gang task force.

Krantz also said there was nothing illegal about his client taking a $25,000 loan from Burke to pay legal bills.