Witness: Spota directed office to document Loeb irregularities

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

Former Suffolk prosecutor Spiros Moustakas testified Thursday in the trial of ex-District Attorney Thomas Spota that Spota advised him to document problems with how police handled a 2012 case against a suspect who stole from then-Police Chief James Burke, and never said to give the accused a deal after allegations Burke assaulted him.

"Did he tell you make the deal, give the guy his deal and make this case go away as quickly and quietly as possible?" Spota's attorney, Alan Vinegrad, asked the witness during a cross-examination.

"No," replied Moustakas, while testifying for a second day in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Federal prosecutors have alleged Spota and the prosecutor who headed his anti-corruption unit, Christopher McPartland, orchestrated a cover-up with Burke to try to protect him after he beat Christopher Loeb on Dec. 14, 2012, after the Smithtown man stole a duffel bag from Burke's department vehicle.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Both defendants say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

In November 2016, a federal judge sentenced Burke to 46 months in prison for the attack on Loeb and cover-up after his guilty plea in February of that year. The ex-chief served most of his sentence before his release last year to home confinement.

Moustakas testified Wednesday that police didn't bring Loeb to court for his arraignment on the day after his arrest and had blamed it on a "manpower" problem.

He also told a prosecutor that police said a day after Loeb's arrest that they wanted his help getting a search warrant for items they already had seized from Loeb's house.

On Thursday, Vinegrad showed two memos in court that Moustakas put in Loeb's case file about the failure to produce Loeb in court "without delay" as required, and the search warrant request.

“Did he tell you to ignore it?” Vinegrad asked the witness of Spota.

“No,” Moustakas answered.

“Did he tell you to follow the law?” the defense attorney inquired.

“In sum and substance, yes,” the witness said.

Moustakas also testified Wednesday that Spota spent a lot of time in 2014 listening to wiretapped calls of a detective – including a conversation with then-Newsday journalist Tania Lopez about Burke.

Moustakas said he never saw Spota listen to any other wiretapped calls before the investigation into whether now-retired Suffolk police Det. John Oliva was leaking confidential information to the media.

Spota was especially interested in calls with a small group of people that included Lopez, who had written articles that negatively portrayed Burke, the witness told prosecutor Michael Maffei.

The district attorney's office also was very alarmed by a conversation between Oliva and Lopez about an affair Burke had with a known prostitute and Lopez's plan to interview, Moustakas also testified.

He said Spota and his chief deputy, Emily Constant, seemed to know about the affair.

Moustakas also testified Wednesday that said “officer safety” was the reason cited on the 2014 wiretap application related to the Oliva probe, with Spota signing it before a judge authorized it.

That July, authorities charged Oliva with fourth-degree grand larceny, computer trespass and official misconduct and he pleaded guilty to official misconduct that September.

Spota claimed then that Oliva’s actions had jeopardized officers closing in on two robbery suspects in January 2014.

During his cross-examination Thursday, Moustakas agreed Spota accepted his staff's advice after he asked about subpoenaing Lopez and was advised it would be difficult based on case law. Her records were never subpoenaed, the witness said.

Vinegrad also attempted to discredit Mousakas' testimony about seeing Spota in the wire room about a dozen times during the Oliva probe.

The defense attorney reminded the witness of comments he made to federal officials last month, when he said Spota's chief deputy — who he testified was in the wireroom less than Spota — was in that space maybe six times.

Moustakas confirmed he made those statements.

The witness also agreed that officer safety was part of the motive to tap Oliva's phone.

“There was a safety component,” he said.