This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

A former police lieutenant testified Monday at the obstruction trial of ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota that he feared for his life in late 2015 when he met then-Police Chief James Burke alone in a restaurant parking lot after getting a federal subpoena.

"I was very concerned he wanted to kill me," James Hickey said of Burke — the figure at the center of a prisoner beating scandal that prosecutors say Spota and others tried to cover up.

Hickey, a key prosecution witness, took the stand for a second time as the fourth week of the trial of Spota and Christopher McPartland, who headed Spota’s anti-corruption unit, kicked off Monday in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Hickey, 55, is the first witness to directly connect Spota to allegations that he and McPartland took part in a cover-up effort of Burke’s beating of handcuffed prisoner Christopher Loeb in December 2012.

The witness said Monday that Burke was "scared, agitated, nervous" and "really on edge" when the two rendezvoused outside a Ground Round after Burke showed up at a union office after Hickey — freshly subpoenaed — went there to seek legal advice.

Burke, he said, got on his hands and knees and looked for GPS tracking devices on both of their cars.

Hickey said the cover-up effort was falling apart and Burke knew it at that time.

Burke told him that County Executive Steve Bellone knew Burke had assaulted the prisoner and told Burke he had to resign, the witness tetified.

Hickey said Burke also told him in the parking lot that one of Hickey's detectives had told the truth in the grand jury.

Burke also said then that his attorney was prepping a bail package for him and he didn't mind "doing three years, playing cards with mobsters" but needed Hickey "to be strong," the witness recalled.

Hickey had testified last week that Burke meant one thing by that: to "not cooperate against Spota and McPartland."

Burke, who was Spota's top investigator before he became chief, punched Loeb in a police precinct hours after the now-recovering heroin addict stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle on Dec. 12, 2014, according to testimony.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

But Spota and McPartland, who maintain their innocence, say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Hickey also told jurors last week that Spota demanded to know at a June 2015 meeting who “flipped” and exposed the cover-up scheme after getting word that federal officials had reopened their investigation into Christopher Loeb’s beating.

"Somebody's talking. You better find out fast, if it's not too late," Hickey said Spota told him during a meeting in his Hauppauge office that included Burke and McPartland.

Hickey said he retired in December 2016 after three decades on the police force before pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in federal court a month later after also participating in the cover-up.

Last week, Hickey named those who took part in the cover-up attempt as the five members of a group that dubbed itself “The Inner Circle” of which he was part, along with Spota, Burke, McPartland, and then-Chief of Detectives William Madigan.

The former commander of the force’s criminal intelligence unit said his role in the scheme was make sure three of his detectives who also took part in the assault on Loeb on Dec. 14, 2012 stayed silent about it.

Hickey identified them as Kenneth Bombace, Anthony Leto and Michael Malone.

The witness also said Cliff Lent, another of his former employees, and detectives’ union official Russ McCormack played a role in trying to conceal Burke’s assault of Loeb at the Fourth Precinct station.

The defense already has taken aim at Hickey's credibility, citing mental problems and alcoholism.

The ex-cop and father of four, who now works as a transportation company driver, said he took part in the cover-up attempt because he feared crossing Spota, Burke and McPartland, who he said were “the three most powerful men in Suffolk County.”

The witness also testified that members of "The Inner Circle" would destroy enemies financially, personally and professionally, even going after a target's family.

As the group saw it, "if you crossed one, you crossed all," according to Hickey.

The witness spoke repeatedly about being under "daily, nonstop constant pressure" to make sure his detectives kept quiet, including after Loeb's lawyer went public with beating allegations.

More panic ensued in June 2013 when the FBI served subpoenas, including to two of Hickey's detectives, Hickey recalled last week.

Hickey said in 2013 he began drinking after work, starting with a glass of wine after dinner.

"I felt like I had the whole weight of this conspiracy on my back," the witness said.

He added that in the summer of 2013, he was drinking a bottle of wine and half a bottle of vodka at night before going to bed.

The witness said he was hospitalized at the end of the summer because of pancreatitis after his excessive drinking and never drank again after that hospital release.

Hickey also said the drinking didn't compromise his memory and he never drank at work or during conversations with Spota or McPartland.

He also recalled Tuesday that Burke was elated in December 2013 after an FBI official called him and said the Loeb probe was over and he'd been cleared.

But by fall 2015, Hickey said he learned Bombace had testified before a federal grand jury, and Burke was "extremely paranoid."

Hickey said he wasn't sleeping much, with pressure to continue the cover-up ramped up again, and his wife took him to Huntington Hospital in October 2015.

The witness said he remembers a doctor telling him he was having a mini-stroke, but nothing else until he woke up a day and a half later.