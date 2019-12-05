This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota's ex-chief deputy said while continuing to testify under subpoena at his obstruction trial Thursday that he spoke of a "queasy" feeling weeks after ex-police chief James Burke's arrest in a prisoner beating scandal as he recalled a remark from Burke.

The testimony of Emily Constant, who retired as acting Suffolk district attorney two years ago, came as she took the stand for a second day at her former boss' trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Constant said she and Spota were speaking in her office in the winter of 2016, following Burke's firing and arrest the previous November, when Spota referenced "a couple of strange incidents involving James Hickey."

The witness continued: "Mr. Spota told me Burke had said to him 'I hope he holds up.' ... Mr. Spota said he started to get what he called a queasy feeling in his stomach after what Burke said to him."

Hickey, who was the commander of the police force's criminal intelligence unit, is the prosecution's star witness against Spota and Spota's co-defendant, former anti-corruption unit chief Christopher McPartland.

The government cooperator has testified that his job was to make sure the three detectives in his unit who took part in Loeb's beating with Burke stayed silent. But the defense has portrayed Hickey as an alcoholic with a history of mental problems who also has admitted to lying previously in court.

Spota and McPartland are standing trial after prosecutors say they were part of a yearslong attempt to cover up of Burke's beating of Smithtown man Christopher Loeb after Loeb stole a duffel bag from his police vehicle in 2012.

Constant on Thursday also testified that Burke never admitted he assaulted Loeb as federal officials investigated the prisoner's beating allegations.

Prosecutor Justina Geraci asked Constant why she and Spota didn't question why Burke was so alarmed in 2013 after hearing that an attorney for one of Hickey's detectives had been approached by federal officials.

Constant said she was operating under the assaumption that Burke was innocent of the allegations.

"Every time we spoke to him about it he insisted he did not do it. He was adamant that he never did anything wrong, that he never touched Christopher Loeb. That was the assumption," she said of Burke.

Geraci pressed Constant about why she and Spota didn't ask Burke why a detective's cooperation with federal officials would be so upsetting to Burke.

"I didn't occur to me to ask," Constant replied.

The witness said she would have told Burke "to turn himself in" if he admitted to the beating, and would "absolutely not" advise Burke to cover it up.

Constant on Thursday also described a 2015 meeting at her home after Burke stepped down as police chief, and Burke's claim that the county executive somehow knew Burke was going to be arrested for beating a prisoner.

Constant said Spota, Burke and McPartland came to her Port Jefferson home for a meeting on Oct. 28, 2015, at her suggestion because "the press would not think of going to my house."

The foursome puzzled over where Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone had gotten his information after Burke said Bellone told him with certainty a day earlier when he fired Burke that he knew Burke had assaulted Loeb and was going to be arrested and prosecuted, Constant recalled.

The witness said they discussed theories about whether the information could have come from former police detective Robert Trotta, a former federal prosecutor now on Bellone's staff or someone in the police force's criminal intelligence unit who got a federal subpoena.

Constant said in testimony Wednesday that Bellone had not only fired Burke, but told William Madigan, the chief of detectives, to go home for two weeks.

Burke, she said, was crying and insisting at the 2015 meeting that he was being targeted and hadn't done anything wrong.

"The general reaction was surprise ... distress," Constant added.

She said Spota also was very upset that Madigan might be fired and said he would speak to Bellone about saving his job.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Burke, Spota's former chief investigator and protégé, pleaded guilty in early 2016 to charges connected to assaulting Loeb and trying to cover it up. He served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

Spota and McPartland say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because he never admitted his guilt to them.

In other testimony Wednesday, Constant said Spota was angry when he learned how police initially handled the Loeb's case after his arrest.

Constant said she first heard of problems linked to the 2012 burglary case involving Loeb three days after Loeb broke into Burke's vehicle.

She said Spota was angry after police didn't bring Loeb to his court arraignment the day after his arrest on Dec. 14, 2012.

Constant said she first became aware of beating allegations involving Loeb after she heard "an angry Tom Spota" along with the voices of McPartland and others outside her office on a Monday in December 2012.

"Do you know about this?" Constant said Spota asked after walking into her office.

The witness said she greeted Spota with a "good morning," before Spota repeated his question.

Constant said McPartland, also in the room, then spoke of Burke's car being burglarized the previous Friday.

McPartland said he, Burke and Madigan were going to a holiday party in the city when they heard police had a suspect, the witness recalled.

Constant said McPartland also said that against advice from Madigan and himself, Burke "had gone to the home where all this property was located."

McPartland further indicated that Spiros Moustakas, then a prosecutor in his unit, was handling the case and police didn't bring Loeb to court for his Saturday arraignment, the witness recalled.

"Mr. Spota said something like 'Tell her why he wasn't produced,' " Constant added.

She then testified that McPartland reported Fourth Precinct police said they were too busy with a car crash and didn't have enough manpower to drive Loeb to court.

After that, Spota "expressed disbelief" that had occurred, according to Constant, who said Moustakas was instructed by Spota to write a memo and put it in the Loeb file.

Constant also said Spota wanted a call made to central police dispatch to see if the car crash really took place.

She recalled McPartland explained he'd assigned the matter to Moustakas because it was a Friday, a lot of assistant district attorneys were at Christmas parties and "there wasn't anybody else to handle the case."

"Did that sound right to you?" prosecutor Justina Geraci asked Wednesday.

"It did not," Constant replied.

Constant, who said she took part in two meetings outside the office involving Burke while a federal probe was underway, agreed she didn't want to see her former boss or McPartland convicted at the trial.

Constant also testified Wednesday that Spota told her to reassign Loeb's case to the major crime bureau but she forgot and never did it.

She also said she first became aware that Burke went to the Fourth Precinct on the day of Loeb's arrest after Loeb's February 2013 arraignment on an indictment.

Constant said she learned about it after McPartland briefed her that day on what happened in court.

"Well, we better go in and tell the DA," the witness recalled telling McPartland, saying she also had to tell Spota she forgot to reassign the case.

Constant said Spota "was upset" and "incredulous" that Burke had gone to the precinct.

She said Spota then told her they'd have to get a special prosecutor for Loeb's case.

Constant also described another meeting where she said Burke broke down crying. It happened in June 2013 at Spota's home in June 2013 after the FBI issued a first round of subpoenas connected to the Loeb case.

Constant said Burke, McPartland and Madigan gathered at the district attorney's home after Burke returned from a fishing trip and was upset about the FBI subpoenaing officers.

The witness said Burke called the tactic payback for his decision to take Suffolk detectives off federal task forces.