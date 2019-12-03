Spota-McPartland witness admits he hoped to stay out of jail

This story was reported by Nicole, Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

The prosecution's key witness in the obstruction trial of ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota acknowledged Tuesday he hoped to stay out of jail by cooperating with the government, but insisted he hadn't testified to anything he hadn't divulged already to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Former Suffolk police Lt. James Hickey took the stand for a third day in U.S. District Court as an attorney for Christopher McPartland, Spota's co-defendant and former anti-corruption unit chief, tried to suggest that the witness had embellished his prior testimony.

Prosecutors must hand over notes documenting meetings with witnesses to the defense before a trial.

McPartland's lawyer, Larry Krantz, focused a line of questioning on testimony from Hickey that the defense attorney indicated wasn't part of the notes he said were disclosed from 17 of the interactions Hickey had with prosecutors either in person or by phone.

Hickey previously testified he had 24 interactions with prosecutors since he became a cooperating witness and before the trial started.

"Everything I testified to in this courtroom I already told the government," Hickey said.

Krantz's questioning suggested there was no mention of vital parts of Hickey's testimony in documents the government handed over to the defense, including the witness' contention that he saw McPartland coach then-Police Chief James Burke on cover stories shortly after Burke was involved in the 2012 prisoner beating at the heart of the case.

"I've never seen the government's notes," the witness told Krantz.

Hickey said he didn't know when he told prosecutors about that information when Krantz asked for the date he made the disclosure.

The defense attorney also indicated documents given to the defense didn't disclose Hickey's contention that Burke admitted in front of McPartland that he had beaten up Loeb, or mention that the goal of the cover-up attempt was to keep Burke out of jail.

But Hickey insisted nothing he said on the witness stand was new.

"Everything I said in this courtroom I said to the government in one form or another," the witness added.

As Krantz ended his cross-exam, he got the witness he was hoping to spend no time behind bars.

"Is it fair to say you are hoping as a result of your cooperation in this case you won't have to go to jail?" Krantz asked.

"True," Hickey answered.

Hickey, 55, is the first witness to directly connect Spota to allegations that Spota and McPartland took part in an effort to conceal Burke’s beating of handcuffed prisoner Christopher Loeb.

Burke, Spota's former chief investigator, punched Loeb in a police precinct hours after the now-recovering heroin addict stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle on Dec. 12, 2014, according to testimony.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Hickey turned in his retirement papers in December 2015 after three decades on the police force and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice on Jan. 15, 2016, according to his prior testimony.

While starting his cross-exam of Hickey on Monday, McPartland took aim at the witness' credibility with questions focused on his history of alcoholism and mental problems.

Hickey agreed then that prosecutors didn't ask for his medical records — which document hospitalizations in 2013 and 2015 — until shortly before the trial.

Hickey also angrily insisted that he didn't agree to implicate McPartland solely to avoid charges.

Krantz also got Hickey to agree Monday he didn't tell prosecutors at first about suffering hallucinations, delusions and paranoia in 2015, but rather said he had suffered a mini-stroke brought on by lack of sleep and stress.

The witness said prior to his guilty plea, he told government officials about the delirium and altered mental status he experienced in October 2015.

But Hickey also insisted he acknowledged to federal officials in his first conversation with the government that he'd been brought to a psychiatric unit for an emergency.

"We discussed that before we even sat down at the table," the witness said as the cross-exam got heated.

However, Hickey also testified that prosecutors didn't ask for his medical records until October or November, shortly before the trial.

McPartland's lawyer also got Hickey to agree that the only physical evidence of some conversations between himself and McPartland, Spota and Burke are notations on his calendar that don't include substance of the talks.

"We only have your word, true?" Krantz asked.

"True," Hickey replied.

Hickey also disputed his wife's contention, as documented in hospital records, that he'd suffered memory problems since his 2013 hospitalization.

The witness said his wife, a nurse practitioner, "can't remember where she put down her phone."

Hickey admitted Monday he drank a bottle of wine and half a bottle of vodka every day for part of 2013, but said he "built up such a tolerance" it never hurt his performance at work the next day.

The government witness agreed he never told anyone he was a risk in terms of fitness for duty because of his drinking.

"I never thought I had a problem until I had a problem, which was the problem," Hickey said.

During earlier questioning by the prosecution Monday, Hickey told jurors he feared for his life in fall 2015 when he met Burke alone in a Ground Round parking lot after getting a federal subpoena.

"I was very concerned he wanted to kill me," James Hickey said of Burke, describing him then as "scared, agitated, nervous" and "really on edge."

Testimony showed federal officials had reopened a probe into the prisoner assault by that time.

Hickey said the rendezvous took place after Burke showed up at the police union office where Hickey had gone to seek a lawyer immediately after getting the subpoena.

The two decided they should speak privately somewhere else, according to Hickey, who said he wanted to meet Burke in a public place because he was afraid of him.

Hickey said he had not told anyone he was going to the union office but learned later a union official had texted Burke.

Burke, according to Hickey, got on his hands and knees and looked for GPS tracking devices on their cars in the parking lot.

The prosecution witness said the cover-up effort was falling apart at the time and Burke knew it.

Burke shared with him that County Executive Steve Bellone knew Burke had assaulted Loeb and had told him he'd have to resign, the witness testified.

Hickey recalled Burke also said in the parking lot that one of Hickey's detectives already had told the truth in the grand jury.

Burke further confided that he didn't mind "doing three years, playing cards with mobsters" but needed Hickey "to be strong," the witness recalled.

Hickey said Burke meant one thing: to "not cooperate against Spota and McPartland."

The prosecution witness also told jurors Monday during questioning by the government that he was ready to cooperate with prosecutors after that meeting with Burke.

His decision followed three years of anxiety and stress as he tried to ensure that a trio of detectives who worked for him in the criminal intelligence unit and took part in Loeb's assault stayed silent, according to the witness.

By that point, Hickey said, he "just wanted to tell the truth."

The witness said he gave prosecutors notes he made during the alleged cover-up scheme, along with calendar entries where he marked down relevant meetings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz used Hickey's calendar entries, notes and phone records to try to bolster his testimony.

Hickey told jurors last week that Spota demanded at a June 2015 meeting that also included Burke and McPartland to know who “flipped” and exposed the cover-up scheme after federal officials reopened their investigation into Loeb’s beating.

On Monday, Hickey testified that his calendar for that day listed an 11:30 a.m. meeting at the district attorney's office with "TS and CM" — Spota and McPartland.

Last week, Hickey named some of those who took part in the cover-up attempt as the five members of a self-described group known as "The Inner Circle" that included himself, Spota, Burke, McPartland and then-Chief of Detectives William Madigan.

He also testified previously that he took part in the cover-up attempt because he feared crossing members of "The Inner Circle," who would destroy enemies financially, personally and professionally.

Throughout questioning by the prosecution, Hickey recalled constant pressure to make sure his detectives kept quiet.

He also testified about one hospitalization for pancreatitis caused by excessive drinking in summer 2013, and about another hospitalization in October 2015.

A physician who treated Hickey previously testified that Hickey in 2015 had suffered hallucinations brought on by stress and sleep deprivation.

Hickey admitted Monday lying to his wife about four extramarital affairs.

He also disclosed during questioning by Treinis Gatz that he pleaded guilty to an internal disciplinary charge and lost several vacation days after a judge in 1992 found his testimony in a burglary case wasn't credible and dismissed an indictment.