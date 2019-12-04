FBI agent testifies alleged Burke cover-up defendants traded phone calls

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

An FBI agent has testified at the trial of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota that phone records show several people accused of taking part in an effort to cover up a prisoner beating had contact at key times.

FBI Agent William Sena took the stand Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Central Islip to continue testimony he began a day earlier.

Sena used charts to demonstrate patterns of calls on days that included when then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke beat prisoner Christopher Loeb in a Suffolk police precinct in 2012, and when subpoenas were issued a year later as federal officials probed the assault.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and Christopher McPartland, 54, of Northport, are standing trial after pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Prosecutors say they were part of orchestrating a years-long effort to hide Burke's involvement in the beating.

Burke, Spota's former chief investigator, punched Loeb in Suffolk's Fourth Precinct station hours after the now-recovering heroin addict stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle on Dec. 12, 2014.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

The defendants claim they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

Sena testified that Burke called McPartland's home shortly before 7 a.m. on the day his department vehicle was burglarized, while also making calls to James Hickey, who was commander of the police force's criminal intelligence unit.

Hickey is the government's star witness in the trial and is the first witness to directly connect Spota to the alleged conspiracy. The retired police lieutenant previously testified his job was to silence the three detectives in his unit who took part in the assault on Loeb with Burke.

The government cooperator pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and said he's hoping to avoid prison time by testifying for the prosecution.

Lawyers for the defense portrayed Hickey during cross-examinations earlier this week as an alcoholic with mental problems who previously lied in court and repeatedly cheated on his wife.

At 11:39 a.m. on the day of Loeb's beating, McPartland's cell called Spota's office, Sena said.

The FBI agent also testified that calls from Burke also went to Hickey and William Madigan, then-Chief of Detectives and someone Hickey identified as part of the cover-up scheme.

Kenneth Bombace, one of the detectives who took part in the beating, also called Burke and Madigan called Hickey, Sena testified.

The calls continued into that evening, with McPartland's phone calling Burke's phone at 11:41 p.m. and McPartland — twice after midnight — calling Spiros Moustakas.

He was then a Suffolk prosecutor and handled Loeb's court case later that next morning.

At 1:36 a.m. on the day of Loeb's scheduled arraignment, McPartland called Burke, Sena said.

On June 25, 2013, the day federal subpoenas went out, Bombace called Hickey at 7:06 a.m.

Then, McPartland got a call from Joseph Sawicki at 7:38 a.m.

Sawicki, Suffolk's assistant deputy police commissioner for finance, previously testified Burke was aboard a fishing boat trip he organized that day and Burke told him to turn the vessel around.

The witness told jurors the boat had left a short time earlier from Orient Point, but Burke told him he had to go back because he had gotten a call and "had to meet with the FBI."

Sawicki said in his testimony that he didn't have McPartland's number.

At 7:47 a.m. and 8:28 a.m. that day, McPartland's phone called Spota's phone, Sena said.

Burke called McPartland at 8:33 a.m. and Madigan called Burke and Spota called McPartland at 9:36 a.m. and a minute later, the FBI agent said.

McPartland's attorney, Larry Krantz, asked Sena on Wednesday if he had any knowledge of what was said during the dozens of calls he charted.

"I do not," Sena said.

Erin Monju, an attorney for Spota, elicited from the witness that a lot of the calls were a minute long.

He acknowledged that some of those short calls may have gone straight to voicemail.

But prosecutor Michael Maffei got the Sena to confirm that whether calls were answered or went to voicemail, they still were attempts to make contact.