Spray park chairs to aid special-needs kids

The new Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park in Elwood Park on Cuba Hill Road is accessible to children of all abilities.

The town board recently accepted a donation of two chairs with wheels for children with special needs. The chairs were donated by town planning department employee Margo Myles and her husband, Sean.

“They wanted children with special physical needs to be able to enjoy the spray park,” Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. “This is an example of an opportunity for people to help the town to do the things that are not budgeted for.”

The park 4,900-square-foot park with 2,500 square feet of active play features opened last month. It’s the town’s first and only spray park.

The board voted 5-0 at its Aug. 7 town board meeting to accept the donation.