TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Spray park chairs to aid special-needs kids

A rendering of the new Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo

A rendering of the new Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park set to open July 11 at the Town of Huntington's Elwood Park Photo Credit: Town of Huntington

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS deborah.morris@newsday.com
Print

The new Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park in Elwood Park on Cuba Hill Road is accessible to children of all abilities.

The town board recently accepted a donation of two chairs with wheels for children with special needs. The chairs were donated by town planning department employee Margo Myles and her husband, Sean.

“They wanted children with special physical needs to be able to enjoy the spray park,” Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. “This is an example of an opportunity for people to help the town to do the things that are not budgeted for.”

The park 4,900-square-foot park with 2,500 square feet of active play features opened last month. It’s the town’s first and only spray park.

The board voted 5-0 at its Aug. 7 town board meeting to accept the donation.

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS deborah.morris@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

East Hampton Town has spent just under $1 Town mulls tax district to address erosion costs
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at Touro Law Cuomo: U.S. has 'not reached greatness' yet
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, with County Suffolk: More police presence on school campuses
Hospital for Special Surgery held surfing lessons for Kids with disabilities learn to surf in Long Beach
Diocese of Rockville Centre Bishop John Barres in LI bishop: Priest sex-abuse report misstates his actions  
CIA Director John Brennan testifies before the House 1600: Trump on a purge binge against intelligence critics