St. James Fire District voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal to permit the district to sell its historic Route 25A firehouse back to the fire department.

The 792-498 vote is a setback for district commissioners who pushed the sale after the failure of multimillion dollar bond referendums in 2013 and 2017 to fund improvements they said were needed to bring the building up to modern firefighting standards.

Opponents of the sale had argued that the sale was the first step toward closing the firehouse, or reducing firefighting resources based there to a token presence.

“The Board will reconvene and discuss its next steps for the future of the Route 25A firehouse and the use of its space,” Commissioner Ed Springer Sr. said in a statement emailed by a representative after polls closed 9 p.m. Tuesday night.