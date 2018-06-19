TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

St. James voters reject sale of Route 25A firehouse

St. James residents Tuesday voted against allowing the

St. James residents Tuesday voted against allowing the fire district to sell the Route 25A firehouse. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
Print

St. James Fire District voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal to permit the district to sell its historic Route 25A firehouse back to the fire department.

The 792-498 vote is a setback for district commissioners who pushed the sale after the failure of multimillion dollar bond referendums in 2013 and 2017 to fund improvements they said were needed to bring the building up to modern firefighting standards.

Opponents of the sale had argued that the sale was the first step toward closing the firehouse, or reducing firefighting resources based there to a token presence.

“The Board will reconvene and discuss its next steps for the future of the Route 25A firehouse and the use of its space,” Commissioner Ed Springer Sr. said in a statement emailed by a representative after polls closed 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

A water and air search was mounted for Officials: Ocean search for boy to resume Wednesday
North Bellmore residents cast their ballots during the Budgets passed in 2 LI school districts after revotes
Voters in villages around Long Island go to Village elections 2018: See winners, losers
Physics teacher Audrey "Doc" Hebling dances to the Beloved physics teacher dies in home fire at 82
Members of the Nassau district attorney's office visit DA, officials meet over village election allegations
Dean Skelos and his wife, Gail, at left, Jury picked for Skelos corruption retrial