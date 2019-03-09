Traffic to downtown Huntington will be partially closed Sunday afternoon for the 85th annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Suffolk County police will close New York Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. from the Long Island Rail Road station north to Main Street. Main Street will be closed during that time between Spring Road and Lawrence Hill Road.

Residents are urged to use Pulaski Road as a detour for eastbound and westbound traffic.

No parking will be allowed in the area on New York Avenue and Main Street starting at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police will enforce traffic violations as well as laws restricting alcohol sales and drinking in public.