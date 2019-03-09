TODAY'S PAPER
Downtown Huntington roads to close for St. Patrick's Day Parade

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Traffic to downtown Huntington will be partially closed Sunday afternoon for the 85th annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Suffolk County police will close New York Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. from the Long Island Rail Road station north to Main Street. Main Street will be closed during that time between Spring Road and Lawrence Hill Road.

Residents are urged to use Pulaski Road as a detour for eastbound and westbound traffic.

No parking will be allowed in the area on New York Avenue and Main Street starting at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police will enforce traffic violations as well as laws restricting alcohol sales and drinking in public.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

