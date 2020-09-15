A 16-year-old male was stabbed "multiple times" and seriously injured during a dispute with three other teens on a field outisde an elementary school Monday evening in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police.

Police are searching for the assailants.

Police said the incident occurred on a soccer field behind Boyle Road Elementary School at about 8 p.m. and said the teen was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday. Police said the assailants fled on foot on Bedford Avenue after the stabbing.

The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.