TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Teen stabbed 'multiple times,' seriously hurt in Port Jefferson Station, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 16-year-old male was stabbed "multiple times" and seriously injured during a dispute with three other teens on a field outisde an elementary school Monday evening in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police.

Police are searching for the assailants.

Police said the incident occurred on a soccer field behind Boyle Road Elementary School at about 8 p.m. and said the teen was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday. Police said the assailants fled on foot on Bedford Avenue after the stabbing.

The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Rabbi Mendy Heber reads through passages in the Jews mark High Holy Days, adjusting rituals for pandemic
Tedra Grant and her daughter, Sydney, created a LI college students stuck at home try to get a feel of campus life
Kathy Koenigsdorf, who lost her son to a Purple banners, lights dot Islip to raise drug abuse awareness
School buses are parked in a bus depot Public schools on Long Island report COVID-19 cases
A surfer rides a wave in Long Beach, NWS: Smoke from Western wildfires floats above LI
New York Sate Senator Deputy Majority Leader, Michael NY considers new, tougher antitrust laws
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search