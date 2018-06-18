TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Stranded sailors rescued from Huntington Lighthouse rocks

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A sailboat stranded Sunday night on the rocks at Huntington Lighthouse was pulled to safety by first responders, officials said.

Boat owner Jorge Schneider, 71, of Huntington, and his unidentified female companion were not injured and the boat was not damaged, Suffolk County police said.

The sailboat, which became lodged on the rocks about 8 p.m., was pulled off by a Suffolk County police marine unit, the Huntington harbor master and a boat from Sea Tow, police said.

The sailboat was escorted to shore by the Sea Tow boat, police said.

