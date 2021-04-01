TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington Station Starbucks going up after three-year brew

A Starbucks is under construction at Jericho Turnpike

A Starbucks is under construction at Jericho Turnpike and West Hills Road in Huntington Station. Credit: James Carbone

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Something is brewing in Huntington Station: A new Starbucks coffee shop with a drive-through window is under construction in the parking lot of a fitness center.

Town officials said development plans for the store were first approved in 2018 for the northwest corner of Jericho Turnpike and West Hills Road. In 2015 the town board approved a zoning change for the entire lot with the first building being an LA Fitness, which opened in 2018.

"This will be a great addition to the area," town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said of the store that will be in the front parking lot closer to Jericho Turnpike.

Covenants and restrictions on the lot were amended in 2015 as part of a zoning change application to allow for the redevelopment of a former automotive dealership on the property to accommodate a fitness center and another structure that was yet to be determined.

Property owner Crest Huntington LLC in September 2018 asked town officials to amend covenants and restrictions on the property for setback requirements and planning board approval requirements to make way for the Starbucks.

The town planning board gave site plan approval in December 2019 and final approvals in July 2020.

It’s not clear when the coffee shop will open.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

