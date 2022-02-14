Audit: Former treasurer for Ridge fire district practiced poor record-keeping

Poor record-keeping by a former Ridge Fire District treasurer led to nearly $3 million in discrepancies in the agency's bank accounts three years ago, a state audit said last month.

Treasurer Robert Hauser was fired in 2019 when officials became aware of problems with district finances, Jeff Campo, chairman of the Ridge board of fire commissioners, told Newsday on Monday.

Hauser, of East Moriches, is assistant superintendent for business and operations at the Connetquot school district and treasurer of the Rocky Point fire district. He previously served as Bridgehampton superintendent of schools.

He did not return phone and email messages to his Connetquot schools office.

The state audit, released on Jan. 26, said reports prepared by Hauser underreported balances in the Ridge fire district's nine bank accounts by a total of $2,961,784 from January to March 2019. For example, in February, Hauser's monthly report showed the district held $16,484,851 in its bank accounts; state auditors said the correct figure was $18,226,860, a difference of $1,742,009.

The audit recommended the district improve its oversight of the treasurer. It did not say any of the discrepancies were illegal in nature,

"The treasurer performed most accounting duties with limited oversight including recording disbursements, signing checks, performing transfers and reconciling the district’s bank accounts," the report said. "In addition, the treasurer did not prepare adequate monthly reports, including a list of all money received and deposited, a list of bills presented or paid and a budget status report."

The audit said the district should ensure the treasurer files accurate and timely monthly financial reports and shares them with the board of commissioners. The audit also recommended limiting commissioners' access to the accounts.

The audit found at least one instance when an unidentified commissioner inadvertently withdrew $9,201 from a fire district account. The money was returned to the district, the audit said.

The audit covered a 21-month period from Jan. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

Campo said Hauser was replaced in 2019 by Terry Ann Lawton, who Campo said has complied with the audit's recommendations.

"We have a treasurer now who’s absolutely awesome," Campo said. "When you have a treasurer, [he or she takes] an oath of office. We take it very serious."

Campo said the district rescinded signature cards allowing commissioners access to district accounts.

"We have nothing to hide," he said, adding the district told state auditors, "If you have something you can recommend, we’re all ears."

Campo said the district also changed the bank it uses for deposits.