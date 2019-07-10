TODAY'S PAPER
State matching grants have resulted in $3.3M worth of improvements in Patchogue since 2008

Changes in downtown Patchogue include the $100 million

Changes in downtown Patchogue include the $100 million New Village apartment complex and $1 million in renovations to the Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts.   Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
More than $1.3 million in New York State matching grants have resulted in $3.3 million worth of downtown business improvements in Patchogue since 2008, officials said.

The money, which came from the state's Office of Community Renewal, went toward beautifying about 50 buildings along Main Street and Ocean Avenue, said Dennis Smith, executive director of the Patchouge Business Improvement District.

Smith issued his roundup report at Monday’s village board of trustees meeting.

He said the awarded matching grants in 2008, 2010 and 2012, totaled $950,000 and went to business owners who then improved their storefronts.

Another $250,000 grant was awarded in 2016 for the same purpose, according to Smith's report.

The grants have helped downtown look better, officials said.

"It's been a home run," Smith said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

