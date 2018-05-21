Sleeping under the stars in Wildwood State Park in Wading River just got a lot roomier.

State officials on Monday officially opened Long Island’s first vacation cottages in the 600-acre park on Long Island Sound.

Four one-bedroom and six two-bedroom cabins are equipped with full kitchens and bathrooms, screened-in patios, picnic tables, electric heating, queen-size beds and outdoor fire pits.

“This gives everyone an opportunity to stay in the parks longer and to stay in greater comfort,” said State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey during a tour of the new cabins.

The cottage exterior features cedar shingles, mahogany trim and metal roofs while the rustic-style interior is composed of unfinished natural wood.

The homes are available to book online and rent from $175 a night for a 670-square-feet one-bedroom and $250 a night for a 784-square-feet two-bedroom cottage.

From June 2 through Labor Day, cottages must be booked for a minimum of one week. During off-peak season, visitors can book one for a minimum of two nights.

The first seven cabins, to open Memorial Day weekend, have already been rented, officials said. Three more will open July Fourth weekend. Construction on the $3 million state-funded project first began in the spring of 2017.

In the coming weeks, state officials will also christen new cottages at Heckscher State Park in East Islip, overlooking the Great South Bay.

The first five buildings there — four one-bedroom and one two-bedroom with a loft — will open July Fourth weekend, with five more opening in the fall and another five in spring 2019, officials said. The project has a $6 million price tag.

Harvey, who was staying at Wildwood cottages Monday night along with her staff, said her office is looking at other locations across the state to build more rental facilities.

“For decades, Long Island’s state parks have drawn families for recreation and relaxation, and we continue to make the parks attractive and welcoming for all New Yorkers and visitors alike,” said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The cottages are a first for Long Island’s state parks, whichhad offered only campsites and trailer parking. Wildwood has more than 300 campsites for $18-$34 per night.

Earlier Monday, Harvey toured state-funded improvements costing $14 million in Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, including an upgraded entrance that replaces the toll plaza with automatic credit card collection to improve traffic flow.

In addition, the Western Pavillion was transformed into a catering hall; the golf course complex was renovated with a new entranceway, pro shop and upgraded irrigation system and the Main Bathhouse was renovated to include an environmental education center.

The state is also working to restore the Sunken Meadow Creek marshland with the reconstruction of Parking Field 2, with less pavement and better drainage. That work is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019.