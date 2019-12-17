At least one dead after two-vehicle crash in East Quogue, officials say
State police said they are investigating a two-vehicle crash in East Quogue on Tuesday night that resulted in at least one fatality.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near Exit 64 in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, officials said. Traffic in both directions would be suspended during the investigation.
It was unclear what caused the crash.
