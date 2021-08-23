New York State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed the driver in Smithtown Sunday evening.

Michael Seda, 18, of Hauppauge, was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 north on Sunken Meadow Parkway south of Pulaski Road in Smithtown at about 6.23 p.m.. Police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median.

Seda was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said how Seda’s vehicle veered off the road remains under investigation.