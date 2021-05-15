A state trooper and a motorcyclist collided on the Sunrise Highway in East Quogue early Friday morning, State Police said.

"The motorcyclist was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," a state police spokesman said by telephone.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, police said.

The crash, reported at about 6:52 a.m., occurred when the two were headed east near Exit 64, police said.

The trooper was attempting to get the motorcycle, which was on the right shoulder, back into the flow of traffic when the rider lost control and rear-ended the patrol car, state police said.

The right lane was temporarily closed, police said.