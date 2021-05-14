A state trooper and a motorcyclist collided on the Sunrise Highway in East Quogue early Friday morning, and the motorcyclist was hurt, State Police said.

"The motorcyclist was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was uninjured," a state police spokesman said by telephone.

The crash, reported at about 6:52 a.m., occurred when the two were headed east near Exit 64, police said.

The right lane was temporarily closed, police said.



