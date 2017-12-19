The New York state trooper struck by a vehicle as he helped a motorist broken down on an entrance ramp to the Sagtikos Parkway is in the “fight of his life” as he remained hospitalized Tuesday, a State Police union official said.

Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, was in serious condition Monday night at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after undergoing surgery, police said. State Police said Tuesday morning that there was “no update on his condition at this time.”

Gallagher served in the U.S. Coast Guard before becoming a state trooper in 2014. He is married and has young children.

“We’re all hoping and praying,” Thomas H. Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “He’s in the fight of his life. He’s got the best medical care available.”

Mungeer said he knows Gallagher, a native of the Buffalo suburb West Seneca, from when Gallagher was stationed upstate. The trooper has worked out of Long Island since January, after previous assignments with Troop F in upstate Middletown and Troop T, which patrols the New York State Thruway.

Mungeer called Gallagher “a reliable, dependable trooper” who does “what the men and women in the great uniform do every day across New York State.”

Mungeer also thanked the Suffolk County police medics whom the State Police superintendent credited with quickly giving emergency treatment to Gallagher, and getting him to the hospital quickly.

“We’re eternally grateful for that,” said Mungeer. “They saved his life.”

Gallagher suffered an “extreme, traumatic head injury” Monday afternoon when a vehicle struck him along a sharp turn on an overpass ramp to the southbound Sagtikos in the Commack area, police said.

The vehicle hit Gallagher at 2:32 p.m. after he responded to a dispatch call for a disabled vehicle in the left lane of the two-lane entrance ramp from the westbound Long Island Expressway, said Maj. David Candelaria, the commander of Troop L in Farmingdale, speaking at a hospital news conference early Monday night.

The ramp has a “sharp, hairpin turn” that is “very, very dangerous,” he said.

Gallagher parked behind two disabled vehicles with his lights flashing, Candelaria said. He began setting up flares, Candelaria said, when two oncoming vehicles veered to the right to avoid Gallagher. The driver of a third vehicle “did not see the trooper” and struck him, Candelaria said.

“Preliminarily, it doesn’t look like it’s criminal,” Candelaria said, adding that in that area, the driver would have had “very limited” sight distance.

Gallagher’s family couldn’t be reached for comment Monday. A woman who answered the door at the trooper’s East Northport home said family members were with him at the hospital. She declined to give her name.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Gallagher did not appear intoxicated and was “100 percent cooperating,” Candelaria said. No charges have been filed, he said, adding that the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including its Collision Reconstruction Unit, is probing the crash.

Investigators urge witnesses to call police at 631-756-3300.

State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II, who flew down from Albany in a State Police helicopter to get to the hospital quickly, credited the Suffolk County police officer medics from the department’s Medical Crisis Action Team with saving Gallagher’s life.

“We were extremely fortunate that there were two paramedics from the Suffolk County Police Department — MCAT paramedics — who rolled up on the scene, literally within a minute, and were able to render immediate aid,” Beach said, “and we believe saved our trooper’s life in order to get him here so that he could be in surgery.”

With Kristopher J. Brooks, Zachary R. Dowdy and Lisa Irizarry