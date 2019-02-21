Credit cards stolen from a Huntington Station woman were used at the Saks Fifth Avenue, located in the Walt Whitman Shops, by two men who fled in a white sedan on Jan. 8, Suffolk police said.

The victim reported her cards had been stolen after her credit card company informed her of the purchases from Saks, they said.

A $5,000 reward will be paid to anyone who helps the police make an arrest.

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and send the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.