Stolen credit cards used at Walt Whitman Shops, police say

Police have released a surveillance image of two

Police have released a surveillance image of two men they said they are seeking in connection with the theft of credit cards used to make purchases at the Walt Whitman Shops on Jan. 8.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Credit cards stolen from a Huntington Station woman were used at the Saks Fifth Avenue, located in the Walt Whitman Shops, by two men who fled in a white sedan on Jan. 8, Suffolk police said.

The victim reported her cards had been stolen after her credit card company informed her of the purchases from Saks, they said.

A $5,000 reward will be paid to anyone who helps the police make an arrest.

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and send the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

