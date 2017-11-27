Brookhaven highway crews have repaved more than two dozen roads in Stony Brook for a total cost of about $1.4 million, town officials have announced.

Twenty-eight streets in neighborhoods known as the “O” and “M” sections — because most street names in those areas begin with those letters — were repaved in the summer and fall, Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said in a news release.

Crews also repaved Hallock Road between Nesconset Highway and Stony Brook Road, and Oxhead Road between Stony Brook and Nicolls roads, he said.

“The roads in both the M and O sections had badly deteriorated over the years,” Losquadro said in a statement. “I am confident that area residents and motorists, as well as students and educators traveling to and from Oxhead Road Elementary School, have been enjoying safer, smoother travels since the completion of these projects.”

Crews finished repaving the “O” section, as well as Hallock and Oxhead roads, in July at a cost of about $684,000, Losquadro said. Town highway crews replaced and installed 2,878 square feet of aprons, 2,225 linear feet of curbs, 3,790 square feet of sidewalks and 698 square feet of handicap-access ramps, he said.

Losquadro said 20 roads were repaved in October in the “M” section for about $734,000.

“I am glad to see the completion of the paving projects in these Three Village neighborhoods,” town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright said in a statement. “The repair work done by Superintendent Losquadro’s staff has improved the quality of life for the local residents who travel them every day.”

Officials said the repaved roads included: Olney Way, Olympia Lane, Onyx Drive, Orbit Drive, Ormont Lane, Oval Court, Brookview Court, Haddon Street, Lynbrook Road, Madeley Lane, Magnet Street, Manor Lane, Mapleshade Lane, Mare Court, Mariner Street, Maureen Lane, Maymont Lane, Meadow Drive, Media Lane, Midfield Street, Mosshill Place, Mystic Court, Mystic Way, Singingwood Drive, Troon Road, Westwood Avenue, Hallock Road and Oxhead Road.