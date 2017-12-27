A Stony Brook University professor who was taken into custody at an airport in the African country of Cameroon earlier this month has been ordered released by a judge and is now flying back to the United States, his wife said Wednesday.

Patrice Nganang, a professor in the university’s cultural studies and comparative literature department, was held in a maximum-security prison after being charged with insulting Cameroon’s army and inciting violence following his criticism of the government’s handling of a separatist crisis in its Anglophone regions.

All charges were dropped on Wednesday and he is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, said his wife, Nyasha Bakare.

Nganang had been detained since Dec. 6. He was taken into custody by authorities when he tried to board a plane headed to Zimbabwe to meet his wife, a day after the publication of an article he wrote in Jeune Afrique criticizing Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, and a few days after a Facebook posting in which Nganang was seen by Cameroonian authorities as threatening Biya’s life.

Reuters reported that a judge dismissed the government’s charges and ordered Nganang released.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) issued a statement on Wednesday saying that he looked forward to Nganang’s return home to his family and the Stony Brook University community.

“In the face of an increasingly oppressive government, Professor Nganang has worked tirelessly for a better future for his country and family... As Professor Nganang fights for the freedom of all Cameroonians, we fought for his.”

His Wednesday release was a surprise to his family and legal team, since his court proceedings had previously been delayed until Jan. 19 to give time for prosecutors to gather witnesses for a trial.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nganang’s lawyer, Emmanuel Simh, told Le Monde on Wednesday that Nganang’s Cameroonian passport had been confiscated without a court ruling. Simh said he believed the detainment and trial had been about vengeance.

Nganang’s plight has drawn international attention with other academics, writers and activists signing letters demanding the release of the author of as many as a dozen books.

Nganang wrote about English-speaking southwest and northwest regions of Cameroon that have been at odds with the government in a crisis that UN officials said has intensified in the past year.

People from the Anglophone areas have long said that they are victims of discrimination by their French-speaking counterparts, including Biya, and experts note French is exclusively taught in schools and used in official correspondence and residents from those areas are excluded from government jobs and power positions.