Official: Data possibly compromised at Stony Brook University Hospital

Patient information at Stony Brook University Hospital was

Patient information at Stony Brook University Hospital was possibly compromised in a malware attack, officials said Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Vera Chinese and Keldy Ortiz vera.chinese@newsday.com, keldy.ortiz@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Stony Brook University Hospital patient information was potentially compromised but not misused in a May ransomware attack on a third-party software provider, officials said.

Blackbaud, a fundraising technology provider for nonprofits used by Stony Brook, said on its website that a cybercriminal removed data from its system during the attack. The Charleston, a South Carolina-based company, said it booted the cybercriminal from the network before it could lock the company out of its system. It said Social Security numbers, bank account information and credit card numbers were not accessed.

Stony Brook said it received notice of the attack on July 17.

"Based on statements from Blackbaud, Stony Brook has no reason to believe that the information involved in this incident has been misused," said Erin Stoeber, Stony Brook's assistant vice president, marketing and communications, in a statement. "Stony Brook is evaluating additional security measures and continuing to conduct appropriate oversight of its vendors to help ensure this does not happen in the future."

Blackbaud officials said they worked with independent forensic experts as well as law enforcement.

"Because protecting our customers’ data is our top priority" Blackbaud said in a message posted on its website, "we paid the cybercriminal’s demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed.

The company did not specify the amount paid.

"Based on the nature of the incident, our research, and third party [including law enforcement] investigation," the company said on its website, "we have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly."

The University of Nevada, Reno and hospitals in Minnesota have also reported that personal information in their systems may have been compromised during the attack.

