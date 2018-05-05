TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman drives car into Huntington clothing store, police say

Emergency responders from the Huntington Fire Department, the

Emergency responders from the Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Community First Aid Squad and Suffolk County police responded after a car crashed into the Jos. A. Bank store on Main Street and Stewart Avenue in Huntington on Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: Steve Silverman

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

An elderly woman suffered minor injuries Saturday after she drove into a men’s clothing store in Huntington, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said the woman was driving a 1999 Subaru west on Main Street just before 4 p.m. When she tried to make a right turn onto Stewart Avenue, her car struck the Jos. A Bank store at 229 Main St. She was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one in the store was injured in the crash, police said.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Charges against Peter Visconti, Jr., who is accused DA: Charges upgraded against driver in fatal crash
Aalayah Hilliard, 9, a fourth-grader at Our Savior Budding scientists bring projects to BNL fair
Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman in his office on Records: Schnirman was overpaid $53G when he left job
When the time comes, John Dollard will be LI Marine vet gets his rank restored
A wetlands will be created at Captree State LI parks to get $16 million in upgrades
Brian Sebber and son Christopher, 9, of Franklin Volunteers get green thumb on I Love My Park Day