An elderly woman suffered minor injuries Saturday after she drove into a men’s clothing store in Huntington, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said the woman was driving a 1999 Subaru west on Main Street just before 4 p.m. When she tried to make a right turn onto Stewart Avenue, her car struck the Jos. A Bank store at 229 Main St. She was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one in the store was injured in the crash, police said.