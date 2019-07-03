Electricity has been restored to nearly all of PSEG Long Island customers who lost power during an intense storm that struck western Suffolk County on Sunday, the company said in its most recent update.

As of about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 34 customers who are still without power though they are expected to have it restored soon, said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler.

“We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through this extreme damage and difficult conditions to restore power,” the company said in its briefing note issued Wednesday afternoon.

More than 95,000 customers lost power Sunday afternoon when the storm — actually three systems that gathered strength around the same time — quickly turned sunny skies dark in central Suffolk, toppling trees, dropping quarter-size hail in spots and causing one death on Long Island.

On Wednesday, Suffolk police identified the woman who drowned while swimming in the rough water off Fire Island as Barbara Langbecker, 67, of Manhattan.

One storm hit the Huntington area east into Commack; another sliced through Bay Shore east to Oakdale; and a third barreled through the North and South forks, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Workers removed about 850 trees that had been uprooted or damaged during the storm, according to PSEG Long Island.

As the utility company wraps up the storm recovery efforts, temporary outreach centers at PSEG Long Island offices in Brentwood and Greenlawn, and in the Mayfair Shopping Center in Commack are now closed.