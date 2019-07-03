TODAY'S PAPER
Fewer than 100 customers lack electricity after storm, PSEG says

Adam Schepps, stands with his daughter Emma, 13, on Tuesday, July 2, where trees came down crashing through his fence on Janet Lane during a fierece storm on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
PSEG Long Island pledged to restore by noon electricity to the remaining customers whose power was knocked out by a strong storm that struck western Suffolk County on Sunday.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the utility company said fewer than 100 customers remained without power.

“Crews are assigned to them,” said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler.

More than 95,000 customers lost power Sunday afternoon when the storm — actually three systems that gathered strength around the same time — quickly turned sunny skies dark in central Suffolk, toppling trees, dropping quarter-size hail in spots and causing one death.

On Wednesday, Suffolk police identified the woman who drowned in the rough water off Fire Island as Barbara Langbecker, 67, of Manhattan.

One storm hit the Huntington area east into Commack; another sliced through Bay Shore east to Oakdale; and a third barreled through the North and South forks, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Flagler said the remaining customers without power are in the hardest hit areas of Commack, the towns of Huntington and Islip. A lot of these customers had downed trees and wires that needed to be removed first, she said, before crews can begin the restoration work.

“There is a lot of damage out there,” she said.

