Stormy Daniels to return to Gossip strip club in Melville

Stormy Daniels in her dressing room before her Feb. 23 performance at Gossip, a Melville strip club. Photo Credit: John Roca

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Stormy Daniels is returning to Long Island.

The porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president is set to appear Friday night at Gossip, a Melville strip club that touts on its website, “The Storm Rolls Back In.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared at Gossip on Feb. 23. She confirmed Friday’s scheduled return engagement in a tweet.

Clifford has filed suit against Trump in Manhattan federal court, accusing him of defamation for mocking her allegation that she once was threatened to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

Gossip co-owner Brian Rosenberg said at the time of her first appearance that he paid Daniels triple her normal fee — which he declined to disclose.

The club charged patrons its normal $20 cover for her February visit.

“It’s an interesting thing to be a part of,” Rosenberg said at the time. “People say it’s a porn-star story. It’s not. It’s a cultural story.”

Rosenberg added he wasn’t trying to anger “Trump or anyone. I’m just a businessman. We’re not political at Gossip. Whoever the president is we support him.”

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

