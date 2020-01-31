A Shirley man is accused of dumping the strangled mother of his son onto a Brooklyn street, then dropping the boy off on a doorstep in Queens and later driving home to Long Island, according to the borough district attorney’s office.

The man is Kelvin Philp, and he’s charged with second-degree murder, a criminal complaint says. Philp was arraigned Friday before Judge Marguerite S. Dougherty of Kings County Criminal Court, who ordered him jailed without bail, according to online court records. Philp's attorney as listed in the records, Arielle Vida Simon of the Legal Aid Society, couldn't be reached for comment.

The woman Philp is accused of killing is Tatiana Walton, the mother of his son, Ozaiah, 2, the complaint says. She died of asphyxiation due to neck compression, according to an autopsy summarized in the complaint.

Surveillance footage captured near the Red Hook housing projects at 11 Lorraine St. show a man appearing to be Philp exit a parked dark-colored car at 1:45 a.m., “walk around to the passenger side and appear to drag something out of the car and a few minutes later get back into the driver's seat and drive away,” according to the complaint, sworn by Det. Gregg Licari of the NYPD’s Brooklyn South Homicide Squad.

Published reports say she was pregnant.

A 911 caller had reported seeing a man exit a car and leave her on the ground, the complaint says. The police were dispatched; she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to an NYPD news release.

The Lorraine Street address is where Walton, 27, lived, the release said.

Philp was identified by surveillance footage, including by video captured by the home surveillance system Ring, the complaint says.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About an hour after dumping the woman’s body, according to the complaint, he’s seen on the Ring footage leaving someone on the doorstep of a home in Jackson Heights, Queens — the couple’s 2-year-old son.

The significance of that particular address wasn't disclosed. A spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Oren Yaniv, said he knew only what was in the criminal complaint.

Philp, 25, of Boxwood Drive in Shirley, was formally arrested and charged Thursday at 6:25 p.m., according to the NYPD release, though it wasn't clear where or when he was initially detained.

Through a spokeswoman, the Suffolk County Police Department declined to comment on whether the department was involved.

The case is due back in court Monday, according to the court records.