Stuart Cameron, acting Suffolk police commissioner, retiring in January

Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron will retire from the Suffolk County Police Department in early January after 37 years with the agency.

Cameron — who became chief of department, Suffolk’s top uniformed police officer, in 2015 after predecessor James Burke resigned in disgrace — brought stability to a department that had been rocked by scandal.

He became acting commissioner in May after the resignation of Geraldine Hart.

Union officials have praised him for ensuring their members were properly equipped and trained for the coronavirus pandemic, while crime and motor vehicle fatalities declined during his tenure.

"There will always be a place in my heart for Suffolk County," Cameron said Wednesday. "I love this department and I love the people I work with."

The announcement of Cameron’s retirement comes days after Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone nominated outgoing NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison to lead the 2,400-officer department, the 13th larges police agency in the nation.

"The new commissioner will be really good and I wish him nothing but success," Cameron said.

