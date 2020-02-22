A 68-year-old woman and her dog were rescued from an East Moriches marsh unharmed Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Paula Eagle was found stuck in a marsh at the end of Bay Street at 2:07 p.m., police said. First responders threw her a rope, she tied it around her waist and they pulled her out of the mud.

The two police officers and a firefighter from the East Moriches Fire Department then rescued Eagle’s dog “Charlie.”

It is unclear how the East Moriches woman and her dog got stuck in the marsh.