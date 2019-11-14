The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed Town of Babylon documents related to its business with two solid waste consultants and a staffing company that provides employees for the town, a town spokesman said Wednesday.

The town received the subpoena on Wednesday seeking contracts and other records created since January 2014 related to Red Hill Professional Services. The company, based in Pelham Manor in Westchester County, provides about 35 employees to do work at Babylon's landfill, animal shelter, environmental offices, clerk's office, attorney's office, senior center and public safety department, town spokesman Kevin Bonner said.

The subpoena names Doug Jacob, the owner of Red Hill, who is also a solid waste consultant for the town and is director of its Long Island Green Homes program, which helps residents improve their home’s energy efficiency.

It also names Herb Greene, another solid waste consultant for the town, who contracts directly with Babylon and who subcontracts with Jacob and Red Hill to provide town services.

The subpoena states that the town must provide the documents to a grand jury on Dec. 4, Bonner said.

“We will provide all of the documents requested and look forward to working with the district attorney’s office on this investigation,” Bonner said.

Reached Wednesday at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, Greene said, “I have no comment about that at this time since we’re very early . . . I can’t tell you anything. I don’t know anything.”

Greene is paid $85 an hour for his consulting services and Jacob, listed as a sub-consultant, is paid $93.50 per hour, according to a 2018 town contract.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2018, Greene billed the town for $1,794,833, of which $48,132 was for his services, according to the town.

Jacob’s fees totaled $133,480, and $1,613,221 was billed for the Red Hill employees.

“As head of Red Hill, me and all of my employees look forward to helping in any way we can, providing any and all info that we have available,” Jacob said Wednesday.

Jacob’s son, Max, began working in the town comptroller’s office in 2010 as a Red Hill employee and in 2015 became a town employee, Bonner said.

Jacob, a former town comptroller and director of solid waste management, was convicted in 1998 of eight misdemeanor counts of second-degree offering a false instrument for falsifying state documents to hide a deficit. He was sentenced to probation.

Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concluded an investigation into Jacob’s role as bond adviser to the town without bringing charges.

Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said in January that the investigation had been focused on whether Jacob’s roles as a finance adviser and subcontractor were a possible conflict of interest.

Jacob, of Pelham, stepped down as a bond adviser then, advising only on solid waste matters.

The district attorney’s office did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.