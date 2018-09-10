Suffolk health officials have closed 22 beaches because of unsafe bacteria levels, bringing the number of closed beaches in the county to 26.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat, said Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. James Tomarken in an advisory issued by the health department on Monday.

The affected beaches in Huntington include: Fiddlers Green Association Beach, Lloyd Harbor Estates Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach and Fleets Cove Beach.

In Islip, they are: West Islip Beach and Sayville Marina Park Beach.

Smithtown beaches include: Callahans Beach, Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach and Long Beach.

In Babylon, closed beaches include: Amityville Village Beach and Venetian Shores Beach.

In Brookhaven, the closed beaches include Corey Beach, Shirley Beach and Bayberry Cove Beach.

The four beaches that were already closed are: Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Huntington, Islip Town Beach at Lake Ronkonkoma, and Tanner Park Beach in Babylon.

Officials said the beaches will reopen when bacterial content drops to acceptable levels.

Information about beach closings can be obtained through the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, or Suffolk's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760, during normal business hours.